Wagoner star Goose Hutchens, nation’s No. 2 recruit, commits to Oklahoma softball

Juliana “Goose” Hutchens, a record-setting catcher and third baseman, becomes the Sooners’ first 2027 commit

By: News On 6

Juliana “Goose” Hutchens grew up dreaming of playing for Oklahoma softball. On Thursday, she made that dream a reality.

The Wagoner (Okla.) standout, ranked the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2027 class by Softball America and the nation’s No. 1 catcher by Extra Innings, announced her commitment to Oklahoma. Hutchens chose OU over Texas, Texas Tech, Arkansas and UCLA.

“Wow, it’s so surreal to be here now,” Hutchens posted on social media. “This is one of the moments every little girl dreams of getting to experience. Words couldn’t describe how thankful I am for the Oklahoma coaching staff. They are taking a chance on me that I’ll forever be grateful for. BOOMER!!”

A Record-Breaking Star

Hutchens already boasts one of the best prep resumes in the country. As a sophomore at Wagoner, she tied the state single-season record with 23 home runs, batting .656 with 45 RBIs and 70 runs in just 36 games. She posted an eye-popping 2.769 OPS, a 1.940 slugging percentage and an .835 on-base percentage.

She missed her freshman season with a knee injury, but bounced back in a big way, proving she is one of the most well-rounded hitters in the class.

Defensively, Hutchens is equally versatile. She plays catcher and third base but has the ability to make an impact at multiple positions.

Big Stage Experience

Hutchens’ softball resume extends beyond Oklahoma. This summer, she was selected to the USA Softball Under-18 team. She was also part of the 2021 Oklahoma team that won the Little League Softball World Series, the first from the state ever to do so.