Six years, no trial: Okmulgee County family speaks out on delayed justice

In September 2019, Tiffany Eichor and her parents, Jack and Kaye Chandler, were murdered in their Okmulgee County home. Six years later, despite two people being charged — including a man once accused of assaulting Tiffany and his attorney — the case has yet to go to trial.

By: Lori Fullbright

-

Six years ago, a woman and her parents were shot to death in Okmulgee County, and although two people have been charged, the case has never made it to trial, because of years of legal maneuvering and delay after delay after delay.

The surviving three sisters tried to be quiet and let the justice system work, but they are refusing to stay silent any longer.

They believe the justice system has failed their family, and they want laws to change.

They've declined all local and national interviews until now.

They tell Lori Fullbright it's time for them to fight for what's right.

Tiffany Eichor was the big sister anyone would be proud to have.

She was four when her parents brought home triplet girls, and Tiffany became an instant caregiver. If they ever needed her, she dropped what she was doing to be there.

"She was one of the most generous with her time, of anyone I've ever known," says her sister, Kelly Cunningham.

"She was so gentle, like she wouldn't hurt any person ever, ever," says sister Tracy Benditz.

But she began dating a man who was not gentle, and he beat her so badly, it tore her aorta, lacerated her liver, broke her ribs... and could've killed her.

He was charged in Oklahoma County in October 2018.

He was released on bond, and the judge postponed the case eight times during the next eight months.

Tiffany was so terrified that she filed a protective order and went to stay with her folks at their home in the country in Okmulgee County.

And then, more court delays and three months later, she was dead.

Tiffany's sisters say that's the first time the justice system failed her.

"This is why they're dead. And, what I would like, and I don't know if it's possible, but judges need to be held accountable when they make decisions. They're eating at restaurants, they're going to bed with their family, and they're making decisions that kill people. Who is going to hold these judges accountable? Who is going to put them in jail when they make decisions that kill people?" says her sister, Melissa Chandler.

Prosecutors say that during all those delays, the man charged with beating Tiffany, Barry Titus, and his attorney, who became his lover, plotted against Tiffany.

The attorney, Keegan Harroz, was charged with trying to intimidate Tiffany by having someone leave a bag of white powder on the porch.

Then, on September 7, 2019, two people were captured on video going to the home, and not only was Tiffany killed, but so were her parents, Jack and Kaye Chandler.

"My family trusted the judicial system, and that's why they are dead," says Melissa.

Jack worked at Kimberly-Clark for 30 years and was highly respected. He was a quiet man, devoted to his four girls and his grandchildren.

"He would always kiss us on top of the head. We'd hug him and he'd kiss us on top of the head," says Tracy.

"The most fun thing to do around him is make him laugh because he gets so tickled, just the best laugh you've ever heard," says Kelly.

And Kaye sewed and crocheted for the girls and always had their backs. They were parents you could count on.

"They would drive 15 hours to come, no matter what, at the drop of a hat," says Tracy.

Nearly 18 months after the killings, murder charges were filed against Titus and Harroz in April of 2021. And, since then, it's been nothing but delays.

Two big notebooks contain the legal filings in the case.

These sisters understand suspects have rights and the court process takes time, but six years, with no trial, is beyond comprehension.

“The judicial system is showing us they don't care about our parents and sister," says Kelly.

"You're sitting in a courtroom with the people who did it, and they're laughing and joking and talking as if nothing matters," says Tracy.

But the lives of these women have been devastated, and they can't even grieve for thinking of the next hearing, the next legal maneuver.

It's emotional torture.

"There's no such thing as justice once this happens," says Kelly.

Three times, a trial date has been set.

The sisters took off work, made arrangements for their kids, got themselves mentally prepared, only to have them canceled and more delays.

Now, there's no hope of a trial until March of 2026.

And, because the suspects are a man and his attorney-tuned-lover, the case has been sensationalized, with some media even calling it a love triangle.

"This isn't a movie... this is our family. It happened. It's not fictional characters," says Kelly.

They find it hard to believe this is their life, this is what they talk about, this has been the focus during their kids' growing-up years. They need to get through the trial to even process it all.

"We're the most wonderfully boring family you've ever met. We are so boring. Nothing to see here, people. Parents go to work and come home. Everybody sits at the table and has dinner and regular, normal things. No scandal, not even a speeding ticket. No scandal going on, just a regular, boring, plain family," says Kelly.

The two suspects have been in custody during the delays.

The sisters say they greatly appreciate Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski and how amazing she’s been throughout the entire process, and they want to see laws passed to set a time limit on how long cases take, to hold judges accountable, and to see a great emphasis put on victims’ rights.