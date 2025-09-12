Turkey Mountain launches 'Hiking Buddies' program to boost trail safety

Tulsa’s River Parks Authority has launched a new “Turkey Hiking Buddies” program at Turkey Mountain, pairing volunteers with visitors to improve trail safety. The initiative comes after recent attacks and is part of broader security measures, including cameras, police partnerships, and hundreds of volunteer “trail watchers.”

By: Sam Carrico

Tulsa River Parks Authority is rolling out a test program to help people feel safer on the trails at Turkey Mountain. It's called Turkey Hiking Buddies, and it pairs volunteers with hikers.

Turkey Mountain is one of Tulsa's most popular outdoor spots, but after recent attacks, River Parks says it wants people to know they don't have to hike alone.

Volunteers lead group hikes

The new program is called Turkey Hiking Buddies. It connects visitors with Turkey Trail Team volunteers who lead small group hikes.

"We recognize that a lot of people might not feel comfortable hiking at Turkey Mountain right now alone," said Ryan Howell with the River Parks Authority.

New effort follows recent attacks

This new program comes after a woman was slashed in the face earlier this summer, and another woman was raped there. Howell says volunteers trained with Tulsa Crime Stoppers and are familiar with the trails.

"They're just kind of the super users of Turkey Mountain, so they know the space really well. They come here, most of them on a daily basis as is, and would love to show you around," he said.

Julie Dunbar visited Turkey Mountain on Thursday to honor 9/11 victims with a stair climb.

"Sixteen times up and down is the same elevation as one tower, and thirty-two times up and down is two towers," said Dunbar.

But she says she didn't feel comfortable coming alone.

"I have to bring my husband. I have to have a friend come out, and it's disheartening. But they're taking steps to correct that, to help people feel like they can come out and have somebody with them, because you feel like when you're by yourself, you're much more vulnerable," she said.

Keeping trails safe

Howell says this program is part of a larger effort, including adding cameras, police partnerships, and nearly 300 volunteers serving as a neighborhood watch on the trails.

"They're keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity or any criminal activity, and they're going to call and report it immediately," said Howell.

He says Turkey Mountain actually set an attendance record in August, which he sees as proof that Tulsans are determined to keep using the outdoor space.

The Hiking Buddies program kicks off on Sunday. Volunteers will meet hikers at the main parking lot.

