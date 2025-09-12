What to know about Operation SAFE and the homeless encampment sweeps in Tulsa

One week into Governor Kevin Stitt’s Operation SAFE, many Tulsa residents still have questions about what it is, why it’s happening, and what comes next. Today, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol addressed concerns about the state-led effort to clear homeless encampments from highway-adjacent areas.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: What is Operation SAFE?

A: Operation SAFE is a public safety initiative launched by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The focus is on clearing homeless encampments near Oklahoma highways and interstates, particularly in Tulsa, where officials say the problem is most concentrated.

Q: Why is this happening now?

A: A new state law took effect in November 2024, giving law enforcement the authority to remove individuals camping on state-owned property, such as highway embankments and underpasses.

“Our goal is that people realize that they can't camp out here anymore. It is not an option,” Lt. Mark Southall with OHP said.

Q: Why is the operation focused on Tulsa?

A: Troopers say Tulsa has multiple encampments located dangerously close to major roads. OHP has already cleared 64 camps in just seven days.

Q: Is the operation trying to solve homelessness?

A: No. OHP says this is not a homelessness solution, but a public safety measure aimed at preventing deadly accidents.

“The more important issue is these people getting hit by cars,” Southall said.

He added that almost all auto-pedestrian crashes on Tulsa interstates involve a homeless individual.

Q: What kind of help is being offered to people in the camps?

A: Troopers have offered transportation to shelters and access to services in partnership with local agencies like the Day Center and Women & Children Services. They even brought vans to help people move their belongings.

“We’ve given them multiple opportunities to come back over time to get whatever they need, and we’ve been very patient,” Southall said.

However, OHP says only one person has accepted help so far.

Q: Are troopers arresting people or writing citations?

A: So far, no arrests have been made, and troopers say they’re trying to lead with warnings and compassion. But repeat offenders could face citations or arrests in the future.

Q: What happens after the camps are cleared?

A: Once the initial sweep wraps up, troopers will begin routine checks to prevent camps from returning.

“The long-term goal is that these encampments don’t become occupied again… camping on state property is not worth their time,” Southall said.

Q: Is OHP working with the city or county?

A: While the operation is state-led, OHP says they’re open to partnerships with local agencies and welcome any additional support.

“We’re happy to assist in solving the homelessness problem, but this mission is about safety,” Southall said.

Q: What’s next for Operation SAFE?

A: Troopers will continue clearing camps, offering help, and issuing warnings, but say enforcement may escalate if camps keep reappearing.