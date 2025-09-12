Tulsa Head Coach Tre Lamb has faith in backup Quarterback Baylor Hayes

For the third straight week, Tulsa will be under the lights on Saturday night with Navy coming to town for the American opener. The only difference for the Golden Hurricane this go around, though, might be who starts at quarterback.

By: Justin Woodard

-

For the third straight week, Tulsa will be under the lights on Saturday night with Navy coming to town for the American opener.

The only difference for the Golden Hurricane this go around, though, might be who starts at quarterback.

More than likely, Tulsa will be playing with a backup QB after starter Kirk Francis suffered a concussion in the loss to New Mexico State last Saturday. For reference, Francis missed around 10 days last year after suffering a concussion.

Good news, though, Baylor Hayes followed head coach Tre Lamb from ETSU, so he knows Lamb's scheme and offense inside and out.

Hayes actually played well in the second half against the Aggies, accounting for over 155 total yards and two touchdowns. His lone mistake came on a potential game-tying drive in the fourth quarter as he threw an interception.

Lamb says there's no doubt Francis is the starting quarterback once he's healthy, but he likes what Hayes brings to the table if forced into action once again.

During his weekly press conference, Lamb said, "He has that Baker Mayfield about him. He is very competitive and talks smack. He is a young stud, and I think he will be a great player."

Lamb added, "He knows my offense, and he knows what we do well. I will not put as much volume on him, and we need to make sure he is protected. He brings some athleticism to the position that Kirk doesn't have."

Navy and Tulsa kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night from Chapman Stadium.