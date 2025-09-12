Oklahoma food truck owners required to get fire safety checks by Nov. 1

A new Oklahoma law requires all food trucks to pass a state fire marshal inspection by Nov. 1, with propane-powered trucks also needing approval from the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Administration.

By: Chloe Abbott

A new law in Oklahoma requires all food trucks to be inspected by the state fire marshal.

For those using propane, the truck also has to be inspected by the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Administration.

When does this have to be completed?

This has to be done by Nov. 1 or else the vendor can't operate in Oklahoma.

Why is this law important?

"You have grills and deep fryers with oil in them that are running at 130, 140 degrees, all the way up to 500 degrees, right? So if any of that catches on fire, if it blows up, it can expand that fire, it can combust," said John Dunn, Philly's & Co owner.

"We want them to make money, but we want them to be safe at the end of the day, it's important that our citizens are safe when they're patronizing these buildings, right? So if they're not using LPG properly, and it's a dangerous situation," said Andy Little, TFD.

What happens if a food truck doesn't get inspected by Nov 1st?

If a food truck doesn't get inspected before Nov. 1, it can't operate legally in the state.

"What will happen is a lot of these folks will go out here and operate under the law, right, and not be have their own LPG systems checked. And what could happen if it gets blown up or anything and it's not certified, their insurance may not pay for their loss or damages."

How much will they cost this year?

They are free.

When can food trucks get inspected?

On Sept. 22 and 23, there will be free inspections at 12222 State Farm Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74146 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal is asking food vendors to sign up ahead of time and scan the QR code below to sign up.