Pickleball with a Purpose brings Bixby together for kids in Ghana

By: Jeromee Scot

Pickleball players from across the Bixby area hit the courts Thursday night, not just for fun, but for a cause that reaches halfway around the world.

The Paula Marshall Foundation hosted its annual “Pickleball with a Purpose” event at Courts and Commons, using a doubles-style, round-robin tournament to raise money for educational efforts in Ghana, Africa.

Supporting Education Through Sport

While the evening focused on friendly competition, the mission behind the event was anything but lighthearted. Funds raised during the tournament will directly support school construction and student programs in Ghana.

The Paula Marshall Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit founded by Bama Companies CEO Paula Marshall, has already provided education to more than 1,000 children in the region.

A School Near Victims of Human Trafficking

Marshall says the Foundation’s latest effort focuses on hope for vulnerable girls in Ghana.

“We built our first school this year that’s opening later this year in Accra that will be right across from where a lot of the girls are slave trafficked,” Marshall said. “And so we feel like if we can offer education with a biblical base, that the girls can learn hope, the boys can learn how to do a vocation, they can move themselves up in life.”

A Foundation Rooted in Faith and Opportunity

The Paula Marshall Foundation partners with Maranatha Power Ministries to provide not only education but also spiritual guidance and vocational training. The organization’s goal is to break generational cycles of poverty and empower students to become leaders in their communities.

Schools built by the foundation are staffed with qualified educators and offer access to higher education pathways and job placement programs.

How to Get Involved

The foundation encourages community members to support its mission year-round, whether by attending fundraising events, donating, or spreading awareness.

For more information, visit paulamarshallfoundation.org.