Ryan Walters says Oklahoma teachers could lose licenses over Charlie Kirk posts

Oklahoma State Superintendent promises action after teachers reportedly politicize Charlie Kirk's murder online. Investigations could lead to loss of teaching licenses.

By: Ethan Wright

Oklahoma’s top education official is promising swift action after reports of teachers posting political comments online about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says educators who glorify or politicize Kirk’s death could face investigations—and possibly lose their teaching licenses.

Walters Condemns Posts, Calls for Accountability

In a statement released Thursday, Walters said he is aware of teachers using Kirk’s murder to push political messages. He urged parents to report any behavior that could undermine the classroom environment.

“Any teacher or employee who attempts to glorify this disgusting act of violence will have their teaching license taken from them and will never step foot in an Oklahoma school again,” Walters said.

Walters also emphasized that the state’s priority is protecting students from political conflicts inside schools.

“As parents, you can be assured that we are committed to making our schools safe places where the focus remains on academic success and preparing your children for the future,” he said.

Parents can file reports directly through the State Department of Education’s online reporting system here.

District Reviews Underway

At least one Oklahoma school district has confirmed that internal reviews of social media posts are underway. In a message sent to parents, the district said it cannot comment on specific personnel matters.

News On 6 is not naming the district because officials did not speak on the record.

Local Officials Respond to Online Post

The controversy extends beyond teachers. A Tulsa County assistant public defender is also under fire for a Facebook post that appeared to celebrate Kirk’s death.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and former state representative Jon Echols issued a joint statement about the post:

“It is profoundly troubling and entirely inappropriate for an Assistant Public Defender, whose responsibility is to uphold the principles of our legal system and guarantee equal treatment for everyone, to react to the murder of Charlie Kirk with anything but alarm, empathy, and repulsion. To express approval for this violence is to violate the fundamental tenets of the rule of law, human dignity, and a civilized society. It is reprehensible, and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible,” Jon Echols said.

“Charlie Kirk embodied the spirit of CIVIL discourse. His murder, to silence him, is something you see in third world countries, not America. I’m outraged and disgusted by the comments from a member of the Public Defender’s Office celebrating his death. I’m proud to stand with Jon Echols in fighting the demonization of free speech and in defense of human decency,” said Sheriff Vic Regalado.

What Comes Next

So far, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has not confirmed how many teachers may be under review or what the investigative process will involve.

News On 6 will continue following this story as more details develop.