Respiratory season in Oklahoma: How to track viruses and protect your family

September marks the beginning of the 'respiratory season' in Tulsa, with common viruses such as the flu and COVID-19 experiencing a rise. Understand these illnesses and how schools play a role in their spread.

By: Jayden Brannon

What is ‘respiratory season’?

The Tulsa Health Department says September marks the beginning of what they call “respiratory season.” This is the time of year when viruses such as the flu, COVID-19, RSV and whooping cough tend to ramp up across Oklahoma.

Health experts note that the return to classrooms isn’t the root cause, but crowded schools make it easier for illnesses to spread. Shared supplies, doorknobs, desks and water fountains all contribute to the problem.

Where to track virus activity

Oklahomans can use the state’s Viral View dashboard to track which illnesses are spiking and where. The tool breaks data down by county and is updated regularly throughout the season.

“As we move through the rest of our season, through the school year, parents can reference it, schools can reference that to kind of show what’s going on within the state as well as it does break it down by county level,” said Madison Thomas with the Tulsa Health Department.

Vaccinations and prevention

COVID cases are already high, which health officials say is now typical for this time of year. Vaccines are available at health care providers, pharmacies and through the Tulsa Health Department.

“So you can go to your health care provider, your pharmacy, to the Tulsa Health Department. Vaccines are available at a lot of different places, and also you know, I like to recognize that I know that a lot of people have questions about vaccinations, and so I just want to point out that we, you know, are a resource to the community, to families, to parents and to schools,” Thomas said.

Steps you can take now

To slow the spread of respiratory illnesses, the health department recommends:

Wash hands regularly Stay home when sick Keep vaccinations up to date

Officials also encourage families to reach out with questions or concerns.

Looking ahead

The Tulsa Health Department says while seasonal viruses are expected, taking preventive steps can help protect schools and households from larger outbreaks.

The Tulsa Health Department also has more information on its website about how to keep your kids safe and healthy during the school year.