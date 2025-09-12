Muskogee water outage leads to boil order, VA hospital diversion

Crews are working to restore full service after a line break forced precautions across the city.

By: Samantha Rupe

Some Muskogee residents remain without water while others are under a boil advisory following a midweek line break that disrupted service across the city.

The outage began Wednesday when routine maintenance caused an unexpected water line break. City crews repaired the issue, and officials said they expect full service will be restored soon.

Why there’s a boil order

The city said water samples confirmed the supply is safe. However, the boil order remains in place out of an abundance of caution until the system is fully stabilized.

Impact on health care

The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee is on full diversion following the outage. That means the hospital is not accepting new patients and is rerouting them to nearby hospitals to maintain safety and care standards.

What hospital leaders are saying

Hospital officials said they are coordinating with the city to restore service as quickly as possible and ensure veterans continue receiving care during the disruption.

“We understand the impact this decision may have on our Veterans and their families,” said Executive Director, Kimberly Denning, DNP, RN. “We are committed to ensuring that all Veterans receive the care they need and will continue working with the City of Muskogee to facilitate this process. We will continue to provide updates throughout this process.”

What’s next for residents

City crews are monitoring the system and will provide updates on water safety and boil advisory status. Officials encourage residents to stay alert for new guidance before resuming normal water use.