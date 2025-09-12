Outdoor Pics With Tess: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

Friday, September 12th 2025, 5:59 am

By: Tess Maune


A once in a lifetime catch here.

This is Karen Ryal-Milam holding up the 13.2 pound largemouth bass she caught last July at Dripping Springs Lake in Okmulgee.

She actually fishing for crappie when she landed this giant.

Karen loves to fish and recently went to Canada to fish for small mouth, walleye, pike and lake trout.

Tess Maune
Tess Maune

Tess Maune, born and raised in El Reno, Oklahoma, joined News On 6 in March 2012. She’s an anchor and reporter for 6 in the Morning and is also the News On 6’s outdoor and wildlife reporter.

