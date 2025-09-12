Outdoor Pics With Tess: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Catch

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

A once in a lifetime catch here.

This is Karen Ryal-Milam holding up the 13.2 pound largemouth bass she caught last July at Dripping Springs Lake in Okmulgee.

She actually fishing for crappie when she landed this giant.

Karen loves to fish and recently went to Canada to fish for small mouth, walleye, pike and lake trout.

