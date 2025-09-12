Target’s annual car seat trade-in returns September 21 with 20% bonus

Target’s nationwide program lets families recycle old or damaged car seats and earn 20 percent off new baby gear.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

Target is bringing back its annual car seat trade-in event, giving parents a chance to recycle old seats and save on new baby gear.

The program runs Sunday, September 21 through Saturday, October 4, 2025, at most Target locations. Families can drop off old, expired, or damaged car seats — including infant seats, convertible seats, boosters, car seat bases and travel systems.

In exchange, guests receive a 20 percent Target Circle bonus. The offer can be used twice and applies to new car seats, strollers, car seat bases, travel systems and select baby gear such as playards, swings, high chairs, bouncers and more. The bonus is valid through October 18, 2025, both in-store and online.

Since launching in 2016, Target says the trade-in program has recycled more than 3.5 million car seats, totaling over 1.2 million pounds of material. Those materials are reused for new products like plastic buckets, steel beams, carpet padding and even some Brightroom items.

Target notes that nearly all stores are participating, with the exception of select small-format locations. Guests can scan a QR code at the in-store drop-off box to add the bonus to their Target Circle account.