Tulsa expands graffiti cleanup program with federal grant support

Tulsa launches initiative to mitigate downtown graffiti, backed by a $250,000 federal grant. Over 40 properties cleared, more under process.

By: Tiffany Lane

Tulsa is stepping up efforts to remove graffiti and improve public safety across the city, with a new initiative targeting problem spots downtown.

Downtown graffiti cleanup makes progress

The Downtown Graffiti Removal Program has already cleared graffiti from more than 40 properties. More than 100 additional sites are still waiting on the cleanup list.

Backed by federal funding

The program is funded by a $250,000 federal grant from the Department of Justice. City officials also added two new graffiti removal positions and purchased extra equipment to support the effort.

Part of a broader strategy

The downtown effort complements the city’s regular graffiti removal teams, which focus on city-owned property and rights-of-way. Those crews work year-round to respond as new graffiti appears.

Protecting neighborhoods and property values

City leaders say quick removal is key to discouraging further vandalism.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said, “This program is more than just cleaning walls — it’s about restoring pride in the heart of our city. When our buildings and public spaces are well cared for, it sends a clear message that Tulsa is a place where people want to live, work, and invest.”

What’s next

The program is expected to continue at least through September 2026.

How to report graffiti

Residents can report graffiti by: