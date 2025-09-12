Tulsa expands graffiti cleanup program with federal grant support

Friday, September 12th 2025, 8:25 am
Tulsa is stepping up efforts to remove graffiti and improve public safety across the city, with a new initiative targeting problem spots downtown.
The Downtown Graffiti Removal Program has already cleared graffiti from more than 40 properties. More than 100 additional sites are still waiting on the cleanup list.
The program is funded by a $250,000 federal grant from the Department of Justice. City officials also added two new graffiti removal positions and purchased extra equipment to support the effort.
The downtown effort complements the city’s regular graffiti removal teams, which focus on city-owned property and rights-of-way. Those crews work year-round to respond as new graffiti appears.
City leaders say quick removal is key to discouraging further vandalism.
Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols said, “This program is more than just cleaning walls — it’s about restoring pride in the heart of our city. When our buildings and public spaces are well cared for, it sends a clear message that Tulsa is a place where people want to live, work, and invest.”
The program is expected to continue at least through September 2026.
Residents can report graffiti by:
September 12th, 2025
September 12th, 2025
September 12th, 2025
September 12th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025