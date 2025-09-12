Tulsa Day Center prepares to mark 40 years of service to the homeless community amid challenges

The Tulsa Day Center, approaching its 40th anniversary, is calling on the community to support Donate 918 and help provide essential items and services to people experiencing homelessness.

By: Brooke Cox

The Tulsa Day Center is nearing its 40th anniversary of serving people experiencing homelessness in the community. Founded in 1986 as part of the Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry, the center has grown into a 24/7 shelter and resource hub for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Programs and Impact

The Day Center provides a wide range of services, including clothing, case management, and access to a medical clinic that helps reduce costly emergency room visits.

Last year alone, the clinic saved the community nearly $1 million by providing preventative and basic care. An outreach team also works to bring people in from the streets and connect them with stable housing, which remains the center’s ultimate goal for every client.

On average, the Day Center serves more than 300 people daily.

Challenges and Operation SAFE

Since Operation SAFE launched, officials at the Day Center have seen a small increase in people seeking services, including some who had not visited in more than a year. Staff members said they have not witnessed Oklahoma Highway Patrol dropping people off at the shelter, but they believe encampment cleanups are leading to more displacement across Tulsa.

Many of those arriving are sharing concerns about safety and stability. “The unsheltered are fearful right now,” said Monica Martin, the center’s director of development. “We will continue to keep our doors open and serve those entering our doors.”

Donate 918 Effort

The WOMPA Event Center is partnering with the Tulsa Day Center for Donate 918, a one-day drive to collect essential items. The event is scheduled for Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at WOMPA's location on Charles Page Boulevard, just west of downtown.

Organizers are asking for gently used tennis shoes, men’s clothing, sweat suits, new underwear, socks, backpacks, and toiletry items. The center reports it typically distributes about 150 outfits each day, underscoring the ongoing need for community support.

Mission and Ways to Help

The mission of the Tulsa Day Center is to serve individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Community members can support the effort by volunteering, hosting clothing drives, making donations, or attending a lunch-and-learn session to better understand how to help the unsheltered population.

For more information, the Tulsa Day Center shares updates on Facebook and Instagram.