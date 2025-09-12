New USS Oklahoma submarine set to join U.S. Navy

A new USS Oklahoma submarine is nearing completion, and a state commissioning committee is raising record funds to support its crew with scholarships and community ties.

By: Brooke Cox

The name Oklahoma is returning to naval service more than 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor. A new submarine, the USS Oklahoma, is currently under construction and is expected to be christened in 2026 before its official commissioning the following year.

Commissioning Committee Efforts

Rocky Goins, president of the commissioning committee, said the group's role is to plan the official commissioning ceremony and raise money for the event.

"We basically throw a party to celebrate the sailors as they're about to take on board the boat and recognize the shipbuilder who built it," he said.

Typical fundraising goals range between $250,000 and $350,000, but Goins said Oklahoma's committee set its sights higher with an additional mission: long-term support for the crew.

Scholarships and Support for Sailors

The committee plans to fund scholarships for sailors during the first three years of their service, a period when tuition assistance from the Navy is limited.

"We wanted to create scholarships," Goins said. "We just thought this is a great opportunity to advance our sailors, to let them know that we Oklahomans care."

Submarine Details

Capt. Aaron Stutzman, the submarine's commanding officer, described the USS Oklahoma as the 29th Block 5 Virginia-class submarine.

Built at Newport News and Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, the vessel will measure 377 feet long with a 34-foot beam. It will carry about 130 to 140 sailors and be capable of diving more than 800 feet and traveling faster than 25 knots.

Community Partnerships

Stutzman said the commissioning committee's work is crucial in connecting the crew to the state.

"It's a big recruiting opportunity to showcase the Navy in communities where there's not much of a Navy around," he said.

The committee has secured major sponsorships, including a $1 million matching donation from QuikTrip. Goins said they are about $320,000 short of completing that match, which would set a record for money raised by a commissioning committee.

The Pentagon also authorized the submarine's dining rooms to be designed with Oklahoma touches. Tulsa architecture firm KKT volunteered to create the spaces pro bono.

How To Get Involved

Those interested in supporting the USS Oklahoma can contribute as "plank owner sponsors," a naval tradition dating back to the colonial era. You can find that at USSOklahoma-ssn802.us.