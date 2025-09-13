Tulsa vs. Navy Preview: American Conference opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa football kicks off American play under first-year head coach Tre Lamb against Navy on Military Appreciation Night.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa opens American Conference play on Saturday night when Navy visits H.A. Chapman Stadium. This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the programs and the sixth in Tulsa. The Midshipmen lead the series 8-2, with both Golden Hurricane victories coming on the road in Annapolis.

TULSA NEWS: Dallas Cowboys and lineman Tyler Smith, former TU star, agree on $96 million extension

The last meeting came in 2022, when Navy rolled to a 53-21 win at home. The last clash in Tulsa was a tight battle in 2021, as the Midshipmen escaped with a 20-17 victory in the fourth quarter. TU has never beaten Navy on its home turf

First Conference Test Under Tre Lamb

Head Coach Tre Lamb begins his first American Conference campaign with a chance to notch a statement win at home. Tulsa is 4-7 all-time in AAC openers and last won its conference debut in 2023 against Temple.

Stopping the Nation’s Best Rushing Attack

Tulsa’s defense has been stout against the run, holding opponents to just 79.5 yards per game through two weeks. That will be tested against Navy’s top-ranked rushing offense, a matchup that could define Saturday’s outcome.

Richardson Leading the Ground Game

Dominic Richardson has powered TU’s backfield with 235 rushing yards in two games, including a 142-yard outing against Abilene Christian. His ability to sustain drives and keep Navy’s offense off the field will be critical.

Hayes & Foley Make Immediate Impact

Quarterback Baylor Hayes made his TU debut at New Mexico State, throwing and rushing for his first career touchdowns. Tight end Brody Foley has also emerged as a red-zone threat, with both of his career receptions going for touchdowns this season.

Military Appreciation Night

Saturday’s game will also serve as Military Appreciation Night, featuring:

Complimentary tickets for active and retired military members Pregame flyover from McConnell Air Force Base Halftime tribute and live Swear-In Ceremony In-game recognitions honoring service members and veterans

More exclusive content on our Oklahoma's Own Sports YouTube page below:



