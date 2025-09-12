Behind the Scenes with Rock the Route Music Festival Headliner Tanner Usrey

Texas-born singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey shares his music journey before his performance on the Mother Road. His new album "These Days" is out now.

By: Sarah Brown

Rock the Route music festival in Yukon brought fans back to the Mother Road for a night of live music.

News On 6’s Lisa Monahan met up with the Texas-born headliner, singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey, before his performance.

Q: We wanted to talk a little bit about just what it means to you to be able to play right here in the middle of the Mother Road.

Tanner: Yukon kind of, this is where it kind of came up whenever I was first starting out. Played a bunch of shows at Grady's and Oklahoma's always been good. So, I always like coming back here.

Q: How often did you play at Grady's 66 Pub?

Tanner: Like 3 or 4 times. And, actually, it’s funny because this is now the second birthday that my guitar player, Tyler, has spent here.

Q: What do you hope tonight brings?

Tanner: Just a bunch of people. Good times. Hope it’s rowdy, you know. It’s pretty fun.

Q: Tell me about your music. What goes into that? Are you doing all the writing yourself?

Tanner: I've done some co-writes and some song writes. Just whatever I’m feeling. But, I think the next record I want to do completely by myself or try to. But, Yeah, just real music. That's real, real hard stuff, I guess.

Q: When did you know you wanted to be a musician?

Tanner: It was my senior year in high school. It was always something I loved. I always loved singing and stuff. My dad told me a couple months ago that I came out screaming and he’s like, ‘He's gonna be a singer one day.’

I was at a Wade Bowen concert… Wade Bowen and Brandon Rhyder. I looked at my buddy, Justin, and I was like, ‘That's what I want to do.’ That was 2012... I was 17.

Q: What was your road here like?

Tanner: I started out in 2013 playing acoustic shows with my brother. Then in 2017, I started doing my own solo stuff for the band and then quit my full-time job in 2019 and started touring.

Q: What’s the best part about being a musician?

Tanner: You know, I think we get to live a cool life. You get to see a lot of places, see a lot of people, and people listen to you and sing back songs. You know, connecting with people.

Q: So, you've traveled a lot of road. What do you think of route 66?

Tanner: I love it, I always love it here. I love coming back here.

Q: Tell us all about what you’re bringing tonight to the stage.

Tanner: We're playing a bunch of new stuff, a couple old songs. A high energy show.

Tanner's new album "These Days" is out now.

