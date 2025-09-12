Several Tulsa homeowners receive new smoke detectors from firefighters, volunteers

Several Tulsa homeowners received new smoke detectors from firefighters and volunteers. The Tulsa Fire Department said the detectors are going in older homes that could be at greater risk of a fire.

By: Cal Day

Several Tulsa homeowners now have new smoke detectors thanks to firefighters and volunteers. The focus on safety is part of the Tulsa Area United Way's Day of Caring.

Tulsa firefighters partnered with the Red Cross and employees from ONEOK to knock on doors and offer new smoke detectors.

"Both me and my mom are disabled, so we can't do some of the things we used to," said Felicia Stripling, a Tulsa homeowner who received a new detector.

People who weren't home received a flyer giving more information on how to get a new detector.

More than a dozen ONEOK employees helped canvas neighborhoods.

"To have someone come and offer a free service like this, and they know it's going to be in the right place in their home because we have the firemen with us, it's a really great opportunity for them," said Noel Cary Philley, a volunteer.

The Tulsa Fire Department said these upgrades are much needed.

"We find a lot of homes that we respond to for medical emergencies and other things don't have working smoke alarms," said Andy Little, Tulsa Fire.

A total of 42 new detectors were installed.