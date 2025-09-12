Where to Watch & Game Preview: Oklahoma at Temple
The Sooners look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Philadelphia to meet Temple, with live coverage beginning at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
Friday, September 12th 2025, 4:49 pm
By:
News 9,
OU Athletics
No. 13/16 Oklahoma (2-0) hits the road for the first time this season when it takes on Temple (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
Where to Watch
TV Broadcast
- Network: ESPN2
- Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott
- Analyst: Sam Acho
- Sideline: Marilyn Payne
Series History
- Saturday marks the fourth all-time meeting between Oklahoma and Temple.
- OU leads the series 2-1.
- Last year: Sooners rolled to a 51-3 victory in Norman.
- Temple’s lone win came in 1942 in Philadelphia.
Oklahoma By the Numbers
- 131st season of Sooner football
- 50 all-time conference titles (most in the nation)
- 7 AP national championships (3rd most)
- 7 Heisman Trophy winners (tied 2nd most)
- 708 wins since 1946, the most in modern-era college football
- .723 all-time winning % — fifth best nationally
OU has also been dominant on the road:
- 60-17 (.779) in true road games vs. unranked teams since 2000
- 11-1 in non-conference road games during that span
- Have scored 30+ points in 41 of their last 51 true road games
Scouting the Sooners
- QB John Mateer has been electric:
- 662 passing yards, 4 TDs, 3 rushing TDs through two games
- Ranks 2nd nationally in total offense (380.0 ypg)
- Has thrown and rushed for a TD in 8 straight games
- OU Defense:
- 219.5 yards allowed per game (18th nationally)
- 6th in passing defense (88.0 ypg)
- 10th in scoring defense (8.0 ppg)
- Yet to allow a point in the 1st, 2nd, or 4th quarters this season
- Receivers emerging: Deion Burks (back-to-back 7-catch games), Keontez Lewis (12 catches, 155 yards), and tight end Jaren Kanak (159 yards in 2 games after switching from linebacker).
Scouting Temple
- First-year head coach K.C. Keeler (2x FCS national champion) has Temple off to a 2-0 start.
- The Owls rank:
- 18th nationally in total offense (513.5 ypg)
- 15th nationally in total defense (211.5 ypg)
- Wins: 42-10 at UMass and 55-7 vs. Howard.
Key Storylines
- First Road Test – Oklahoma leaves Norman for the first time in 2025, playing in Pennsylvania for the first time since 1984.
- Mateer’s Momentum – The dual-threat quarterback has completely reshaped OU’s offense. Can he keep it rolling against Temple’s stingy defense?
- Defensive Dominance – OU’s defense is among the nation’s best to start 2025 and matches up with a top-20 Temple offense.
- History in Philly – OU hasn’t played Temple in Philadelphia since 1942. The Sooners are 3-2-1 all-time in the state of Pennsylvania.
3 Keys to Victory
- Control the Line of Scrimmage – OU’s offensive line must hold up against a Temple front that has been disruptive through two games.
- Win the Turnover Battle – After forcing 6 turnovers against Temple last year, the Sooners will look for their first takeaway of 2025.
- Start Fast – Establishing tempo early will be critical in silencing the Temple crowd in the Owls’ biggest home game of the season.