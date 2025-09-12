Where to Watch & Game Preview: Oklahoma at Temple

The Sooners look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Philadelphia to meet Temple, with live coverage beginning at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

By: News 9, OU Athletics

No. 13/16 Oklahoma (2-0) hits the road for the first time this season when it takes on Temple (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Where to Watch

TV Broadcast

Network: ESPN2 Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott Analyst: Sam Acho Sideline: Marilyn Payne

Series History

Saturday marks the fourth all-time meeting between Oklahoma and Temple. OU leads the series 2-1. Last year: Sooners rolled to a 51-3 victory in Norman. Temple’s lone win came in 1942 in Philadelphia.

Oklahoma By the Numbers

131st season of Sooner football 50 all-time conference titles (most in the nation) 7 AP national championships (3rd most) 7 Heisman Trophy winners (tied 2nd most) 708 wins since 1946, the most in modern-era college football .723 all-time winning % — fifth best nationally

OU has also been dominant on the road:

60-17 (.779) in true road games vs. unranked teams since 2000 11-1 in non-conference road games during that span Have scored 30+ points in 41 of their last 51 true road games

Scouting the Sooners

QB John Mateer has been electric: 662 passing yards, 4 TDs, 3 rushing TDs through two games Ranks 2nd nationally in total offense (380.0 ypg) Has thrown and rushed for a TD in 8 straight games OU Defense: 219.5 yards allowed per game (18th nationally) 6th in passing defense (88.0 ypg) 10th in scoring defense (8.0 ppg) Yet to allow a point in the 1st, 2nd, or 4th quarters this season Receivers emerging: Deion Burks (back-to-back 7-catch games), Keontez Lewis (12 catches, 155 yards), and tight end Jaren Kanak (159 yards in 2 games after switching from linebacker).

Scouting Temple

First-year head coach K.C. Keeler (2x FCS national champion) has Temple off to a 2-0 start. The Owls rank: 18th nationally in total offense (513.5 ypg) 15th nationally in total defense (211.5 ypg) Wins: 42-10 at UMass and 55-7 vs. Howard.

Key Storylines

First Road Test – Oklahoma leaves Norman for the first time in 2025, playing in Pennsylvania for the first time since 1984. Mateer’s Momentum – The dual-threat quarterback has completely reshaped OU’s offense. Can he keep it rolling against Temple’s stingy defense? Defensive Dominance – OU’s defense is among the nation’s best to start 2025 and matches up with a top-20 Temple offense. History in Philly – OU hasn’t played Temple in Philadelphia since 1942. The Sooners are 3-2-1 all-time in the state of Pennsylvania.

3 Keys to Victory

Control the Line of Scrimmage – OU’s offensive line must hold up against a Temple front that has been disruptive through two games. Win the Turnover Battle – After forcing 6 turnovers against Temple last year, the Sooners will look for their first takeaway of 2025. Start Fast – Establishing tempo early will be critical in silencing the Temple crowd in the Owls’ biggest home game of the season.



