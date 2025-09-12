Several Oklahoma colleges face funding cuts as Department of Education suspends 'discriminatory' grants

Several Oklahoma Colleges were notified on Wednesday that their Title III grants they had been awarded were no longer available because the federal government suspended the Minority-Serving Institutions grant programs.

By: Katie Eastman

At the Board of Regents meeting for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges, Dr. Kyle Stafford asked members to approve grants that his college was awarded, but he doesn't think he will get. The grants Dr. Stafford was expecting to receive fall under the Higher Education Act of 1965, and were created to provide aid to colleges that serve a significant number of low-income and minority students.

Q: You got approval from the Board of Regents for these Title III grants, but why don't you think this money will come?

A: We got notified on Wednesday afternoon from the Department of Education that our Title III grant, that's under the Minority Serving Institution Grants, we specifically qualify for the Native American Serving Non Tribal Institution grants because of our high Native American population. And those grants have been a huge part of the institution for several years. And we currently have three grants on campus right now. One expires September 30th, but we had two that were supposed to continue on after October 1st, which is the fiscal year for the federal government. And we got that notification Wednesday letting us know that they're discontinuing those programs.

Q: Did the Department of Education say why they are being suspended in that communication?

A: One of the things that's a misunderstanding in these grants...we qualify because of our high Native American population, but the actual funding is used all across campus. We use it for academic support services, for classroom technologies to enhance that, for professional development for all of our faculty, we use it for tutoring and success coaches. And again, those are not specific to one population; that’s the entire campus community

In a press release, the Department of Education wrote that "it will end discretionary funding to several Minority-Serving Institutions (MSI) grant programs that discriminate by conferring government benefits exclusively to institutions that meet racial or ethnic quotas." It says it will reprogram funding from the following:

Strengthening Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-Serving Institutions (Title III Part A); Strengthening Predominantly Black Institutions (Title III Part A); Strengthening Asian American- and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (Title III Part A); Strengthening Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions (Title III Part A); Minority Science and Engineering Improvement (Title III Part E); Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (Title V Part A); and Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans (Title V Part B).

Q: How much money will NEO lose?

A: Collectively, for our campus is about $700,000 per year, per year.

Q: Is that a lot for you?

A: It's significant. So we're going through all of the things we do in those grants right now, determining what we're going to be able to continue and how we go forward. So, a lot of unknowns at this point in time. Disappointed to hear the news earlier, and we will adjust.

Q: What's your message to the people making these decisions?

A: I think, as Oklahomans, we qualify because of our high Native American population. On our campus, 25% of our students are Natives. Oklahoma actually has the largest number of colleges and universities in the country that qualify for these grant programs. And so I think it's important for our members of our federal delegation to know that it's going to have an impact on our college campuses.

Q: How much of an impact?

A: According to the data, 13 institutions across the state are eligible for these grants, and I think approximately 9 of those institutions currently have those grants, so NEO is just one of several institutions being impacted by this announcement.

Q: Are you talking to the other institutions impacted?

A: Oh, yes, absolutely. I actually have a phone call scheduled with all the other institutions impacted by this today. There's only 33 institutions across the country that are eligible to apply for this particular grant program.