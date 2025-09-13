Some state lawmakers want ODOT to make immediate traffic changes in Glenpool where a 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash

Some state lawmakers want ODOT to make immediate changes to 151st Street in Glenpool after a 9-year-old was killed a 9-year-old was killed in a crash this week.

By: Chloe Abbott

Some state lawmakers want ODOT to make immediate changes to 151st Street in Glenpool after a 9-year-old was killed a 9-year-old was killed in a crash this week.

They've sent ODOT a list of improvements they want to see made as soon as possible.

How long has the city of Glenpool been asking ODOT to make safety changes?

Glenpool's city manager says getting a light in the area has been a part of a 5-year conversation with ODOT.

"This is a process we've been working on for a while. You know, the second intersection, the second crash happened at 67 in what we call Broadway. And so that's a light that we've been having conversations with ODOT on since 2020, 2021," said David Tillotson, Glenpool City Manager.

What are the immediate changes lawmakers want to see in the area?

Reduce the speed on the part of Highway 67, add a portable radar, and add more signs.

There is also an increased patrol presence.

What are some permanent changes lawmakers want to see?

Based on data, agencies will consider time-of-day speed reductions, targeted lane/turn treatments, and permanent driver-feedback signage or flashing beacons at appropriate locations.

While Glenpool's stadium area does not currently meet the technical definition of a school zone, the study will assess event- and school-traffic patterns to determine warranted special-event or time-specific safety treatments near the stadium.

Legislative studies will also begin to look deeper into the inclusion of sports facilities in school zones.

What prompted this change?

A 9-year-old was killed in a crash, and a second crash happened days later.

"We mourn with the family as we then look to see, how do we stop these types of events, or at least slow these types of events from happening in the future," said Tillotson

When will the City of Glenpool meet with ODOT?

Lawmakers say a review of speeds, crashes, and how many cars travel 151st is happening, and the city of Glenpool plans to meet with ODOT next week.

What is ODOT's statement?

"We value the engagement we've received and will continue working with the community to address safety needs as quickly and responsibly as we can."

What are lawmakers asking of the community?

Senator Todd Gollihare, R-Kellyville, said, "Keep advocating to your public officials, keep pressing to let us know what's going on, to let us know the issues, so that we can have responses and immediate action like we're trying to do today, to try to temporarily to correct that problem, while ODOT works on a permanent solution."