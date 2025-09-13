Oklahoma Highway Patrol breaks ground on $5M Riverside facility after decades of mold and leaks

Construction begins for the new OHP facility near Riverside, aimed at better serving Oklahomans. The move tackles ongoing maintenance issues from the current Troop B building, with completion expected next spring.

By: Ryan Gillin

Construction is happening on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's new $5 million building near Riverside and the Creek Turnpike.

The building OHP's Troop B has used for the last 36 years was built in 1982.

From water damage to mold, the troopers tell me it's not safe to work out of, and it's cheaper to move than to invest in the upkeep.

Troop B has called this building home since 1989, but now it's time for a new one.

Leaks, flooding, and mold are just some of the daily challenges for troopers working here.

"The roof is just a flat roof, and it's lost its waterproofing, and the cost to repair it is just so extensive that at this point that it's just not cost-effective for us to try to maintain," said Lt. Mark Southall.

Every storm means soaked carpets, stained ceilings, and walls that turn into waterfalls.

"You can see water running down the wall, and after a hard rain, we have to come in here with fans to dry everything out," said Southall.

OHP says the building isn't big enough, the gym has no air conditioning, and dispatchers have no safe place during severe weather.

"When we have a tornado or a bad situation, these folks bravely stay in here and take care of calls," Southall said. "Super thankful for them, but the new building is going to have safer options for them while they are working during inclement weather."

Construction started on the new building in March. The five acres will house Troops B and XE.

Troopers say the new space will finally give them room to grow, updated technology, and most importantly, a safe, dry place to serve Oklahomans.

Along with Troops B and XE, the new building will be home to OHP's Bomb Squad and Traffic Homicide Unit.

The building should be finished next spring.