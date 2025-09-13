How Tulsa is using a $250K grant to clean up downtown graffiti

Tulsa is cleaning up graffiti downtown through a new program and it's funded by a $250,000 federal grant. City leaders say it’s all about making downtown feel cleaner, safer, and more welcoming for everyone who lives, works, and visits the area.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Tulsa is cleaning up graffiti downtown through a new program, and it's funded by a $250,000 federal grant. City leaders say it’s all about making downtown feel cleaner, safer, and more welcoming for everyone who lives, works, and visits the area.

Q: Where is the funding coming from?

A: The U.S. Department of Justice awarded the Tulsa Police Department a $250,000 grant aimed at improving downtown safety, and a portion of that is going toward graffiti removal.

Q: How does the program work?

A: Tulsa’s Code Enforcement Division is teaming up with the Downtown Tulsa Partnership. Crews have already cleaned up graffiti on more than 40 properties, with over 100 more already on the list.

Thanks to the grant, property owners in downtown Tulsa can get free graffiti removal, especially on private buildings, where cleanup is often expensive.

"Now through this grant, we're able to provide really free graffiti abatement services on private property for owners in downtown," Brian Kurtz, CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, said.

Q: What about murals and public art?

A: The Downtown Tulsa Partnership says this isn’t about removing art. It’s about getting rid of illegal tagging and property damage.

“We love and support mural efforts,” Kurtz said, “What this is targeting is illegal graffiti on private buildings that costs property owners money to clean up.”

Q: Are police involved?

A: Yes — Tulsa police respond to graffiti reports if it's active and can file official reports. While it’s rare to catch someone in the act, officers say reporting helps them link repeat cases.

"We can always do the reports and try to connect them to someone who may be tagging multiple properties,” Officer Andre Baul with Tulsa Police said.

Q: How long will the program last?

A: The Downtown Graffiti Removal Program will continue through September 2026.

Q: How can I report graffiti or request cleanup?

A: Just call 311, use the Tulsa 311 app, or visit the City of Tulsa website.