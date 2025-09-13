Sooners take down Temple 42-3, lose Mason Thomas in first half next week due to targeting

Oklahoma took care of Temple in Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing only 3 points while scoring 42 in three quarters before backup Hawkins Jr. replaced Mateer at quarterback.

Oklahoma left little doubt Saturday, rolling past Temple 42-3 in a road win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback John Mateer threw for 282 yards and a touchdown while adding 63 yards and another score on the ground. Mateer’s 51-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter marked his ninth straight game with both a passing and rushing touchdown, the longest active streak in college football.

True freshman running back Tory Blaylock powered the Sooners’ offense with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Running back Jadyn Ott, limited in his return, finished with four carries for 11 yards.

Oklahoma’s defense smothered Temple, holding the Owls to just 104 total yards and three points. The unit piled up pressure with blitz packages and forced multiple three-and-outs.

The Sooners led 28-3 at halftime and never looked back, but the team suffered one setback when star edge rusher R. Mason Thomas was ejected for targeting in the third quarter. He will miss the first half of next week’s game against Auburn in Norman.

Backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. closed out the game in relief of Mateer during the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma (3-0) will host Auburn next Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES:

The OU defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, and the offense converted a third-and-19 en route to a touchdown run by Javontae Barnes. The Sooners went for two points instead of an XP and converted, putting them up 8-0 early in the first.

The defense continues to wreak havoc on the Owls' offense, forcing another punt that led to an OU field goal. After one quarter in Philadelphia, the Sooners lead 11-0. Kicker Tate Sandell converted from 52 yards out.

Freshman running back Tory Blaylock powered his way into the endzone to put the Sooners up 18-0 in the second quarter.

On the next offensive possession for the Sooners, a defensive penalty extended the drive and resulted in Blaylock rushing for an 18-yard touchdown, his second of the day. Sooners are up 25-0.

An untimely interception by Mateer set Temple up in OU territory, but the defense once again stepped up and held the Owls to just a field goal. On the last drive before halftime, OU converted a short field goal to take a 28-3 lead into the locker room.

HALFTIME UPDATE:

No. 13 Oklahoma dominated the first half Saturday against Temple, taking a 28-3 lead into halftime.

Temple’s only points came on a field goal after an interception by Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. True freshman running back Tory Blaylock scored two touchdowns for the Sooners and nearly broke another long run.

Oklahoma’s defense smothered the Owls, holding them under 100 total yards in the first half with constant pressure and safety blitzes.

The Sooners played without running back Jaden Ott, whose injury status remains unclear. Cornerback Kendall Dolby, who suffered a broken leg last season against Tennessee, made his return to the field and started Saturday while wearing a leg sleeve.

Oklahoma is expected to rotate more players in the second half as it looks to close out the road win.

R MASON THOMAS EJECTED

Star edge rusher for the Sooners R Mason Thomas has been ejected from the game due to a targeting call. He will miss the first half of Oklahoma's game against Auburn next week in Norman.

The first touchdown of the second half came on a pass from Mateer to running back Xavier Robinson from the 7-yard line.

OU took a 35-3 lead on the 6-play, 65-yard drive.

Quarterback John Mateer's day is over following a 51-yard touchdown run to put the Sooners up 42-3. Per OU Football, that is his ninth-straight game with at least a passing and rushing touchdown, the longest streak in CFB.

Now, backup Michael Hawkins Jr. is in at quarterback for OU to start the fourth quarter.

FINAL: OKLAHOMA 42 | TEMPLE 3

Sooners' quarterback John Mateer completed 20/34 passes for 282 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception, while adding 63 yards and a TD on the ground against the Owls in three quarters before being replaced by backup Michael Hawkins Jr.

Running back Tory Blaylock carried the ball 14 times for 100 yards and two scores. Transfer RB Jadyn Ott had only 4 carries for 11 yards.

The OU defense held Temple to just 104 total yards of offense, but lost Mason Thomas for the first half against Auburn next week due to a targeting penalty early in the third quarter.

Here are five keys to victory for the Sooners against the Owls.

Oklahoma passed its first big test of the season with an impressive win over Michigan, but there’s no time to relax. A tricky road trip to Philadelphia awaits, where Temple has stormed out of the gates under new head coach K.C. Keeler. The Owls are unbeaten, untested, and full of belief after two dominant outings.

1. Set the Tone Early

Temple hasn’t given up a second-half point all year. That makes the opening two quarters even more important. OU must carry its momentum from last week into the first half, put points on the board early, and keep Temple from hanging around.

2. Establish Balance on Offense/Running Game

The Sooners' running game has essentially been quarterback John Mateer, as he added 19 carries against Michigan. This is the perfect week to get the running game going and build confidence along a reshuffled offensive line.

3. Explosive Plays

Mateer has been one of the most effective deep passers through two weeks, completing nearly 63% of his throws beyond 10 yards. OU’s top receivers are all averaging more than 10 yards per target, and tight end Jaren Kanak has emerged as a major weapon through two games.

4. Make Temple One-Dimensional

The Owls have been effective running the ball, but OU’s linebackers have been great so far this year. If OU can bottle up the run and force quarterback Evan Simon into long passing downs, the Sooners can dictate the game with superior talent. Force Evan Simon into difficult situations he hasn't seen this season with lower-level opponents.

5. Stay Disciplined and Finish Drives

Temple has been opportunistic, but they’ve also piled up penalty yards. OU can’t afford to give free yards back with mistakes of their own. Finishing drives in the red zone and turning any turnovers into points will prevent Temple from gaining confidence and help the Sooners put this one away.