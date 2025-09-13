Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing from Dollar General

Tulsa police arrested Ruben Orr after officers say he stole more than $700 in merchandise from a Dollar General and tried to hide it at a nearby encampment.

Saturday, September 13th 2025, 9:06 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $700 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store.

Officers said 41-year-old Ruben Orr loaded two shopping carts with items, left the store on a bicycle, and then returned about 20 minutes later to retrieve the carts. Investigators said he attempted to hide the merchandise at a nearby homeless encampment.

Police said Orr tried to disguise himself by changing clothes before officers located him. According to investigators, Orr has two prior larceny charges.
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

