Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing from Dollar General

By: Graham Dowers

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $700 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store.

Officers said 41-year-old Ruben Orr loaded two shopping carts with items, left the store on a bicycle, and then returned about 20 minutes later to retrieve the carts. Investigators said he attempted to hide the merchandise at a nearby homeless encampment.

Police said Orr tried to disguise himself by changing clothes before officers located him. According to investigators, Orr has two prior larceny charges.