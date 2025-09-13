Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing from Dollar General

Saturday, September 13th 2025, 9:06 am
Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $700 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store.
Officers said 41-year-old Ruben Orr loaded two shopping carts with items, left the store on a bicycle, and then returned about 20 minutes later to retrieve the carts. Investigators said he attempted to hide the merchandise at a nearby homeless encampment.
Police said Orr tried to disguise himself by changing clothes before officers located him. According to investigators, Orr has two prior larceny charges.
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025
September 13th, 2025