OSBI investigates death of inmate at Sequoyah County Jail

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman was found dead inside the Sequoyah County Jail.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said the 43-year-old inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m Friday. She had been in custody for about three weeks.

Officials said there were no visible signs of injury or trauma. The woman’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.