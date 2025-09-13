OSBI investigates death of inmate at Sequoyah County Jail

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 43-year-old woman found unresponsive at the Sequoyah County Jail in Sallisaw.

Saturday, September 13th 2025, 11:58 am

By: Graham Dowers


SEQUOYAH COUNTY -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman was found dead inside the Sequoyah County Jail.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said the 43-year-old inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m Friday. She had been in custody for about three weeks.

Officials said there were no visible signs of injury or trauma. The woman’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.
