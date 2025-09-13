Man killed in Highway 169 crash near Talala

A man died early Saturday in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Saturday, September 13th 2025, 9:13 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A driver died early Saturday in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 a.m. just north of East 300 Road near Talala. Investigators said a southbound SUV collided with a northbound semi-truck, killing the SUV driver.

OHP identified the victim as 39-year-old Wesston M LeGrand of Collinsville.

The semi-truck driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

OHP said the road will be closed while authorities clean up debris.

This is a developing story...
Drake Johnson
Drake Johnson

Drake Johnson is a Digital Content Producer at Griffin Media. He joined the team in July 2021 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 13th, 2025

September 4th, 2025

August 22nd, 2025

August 8th, 2025

Top Headlines

September 13th, 2025

September 13th, 2025

September 13th, 2025

September 13th, 2025