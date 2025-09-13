Man killed in Highway 169 crash near Talala

A man died early Saturday in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Drake Johnson

-

A driver died early Saturday in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 a.m. just north of East 300 Road near Talala. Investigators said a southbound SUV collided with a northbound semi-truck, killing the SUV driver.

OHP identified the victim as 39-year-old Wesston M LeGrand of Collinsville.

The semi-truck driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

OHP said the road will be closed while authorities clean up debris.

This is a developing story...