Man killed in Tulsa shooting near 44th St. N. and North Main Street after confrontation, person of interest released

Detectives say the shooter turned himself in and claimed the victim threatened him with a knife.

Monday, September 15th 2025, 10:44 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:17 p.m. Sept. 13 to the 4400 block of North Main Street, where they found the victim lying in the roadway near a vehicle. Bystanders were giving aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Person of Interest Turns Himself In

Homicide detectives say they identified a person of interest shortly after the shooting. That individual later turned himself in voluntarily and gave a statement to investigators.

According to police, he told detectives there had been a history of confrontations between him and the victim, describing the victim as the primary aggressor.

On Saturday, the man claimed, the victim allegedly followed him, got out of his vehicle, and brandished a knife while making threats. The person of interest said he then retrieved a firearm and shot the victim.

District Attorney Reviewing Case

After consulting with the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, detectives released the person of interest pending further investigation.

Police say they are still seeking additional witnesses who may have seen the shooting.

Victim’s Identity Not Released

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tulsa Police.

This is a developing story.

﻿
Drake Johnson is a Digital Content Producer at Griffin Media. He joined the team in July 2021 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in journalism.

