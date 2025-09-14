Tulsa Police investigate deadly shooting near Dream Center

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on North Main Street near the Tulsa Dream Center.

Saturday, September 13th 2025, 9:42 pm

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Tulsa Dream Center.

Officers say they responded Friday to the 4400 block of North Main Street, where a man was found dead in the street.

Police at the scene told NewsOn6 the victim had multiple gunshot wounds according to authorities. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators say they are working to determine what led to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story.
