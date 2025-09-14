Coweta residents are reporting loss of water, lasting utility issues. Power has been restored.

Massive water system failure in Coweta sparks boil order and city-wide shutdown tonight. Breakdowns also reported in power supply east of Broken Arrow.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

City of Coweta Water Shutdown Update:

"We have successfully isolated all water sources leading to the broken water main. In the next few minutes the new main will be going into the ground. We will then properly truss block the new main and pour concrete to support the new line. If all goes according to plan, we will begin re-pressurizing the system in phases about midnight."

Previous Update:

"The city is immediately shutting down the water system to begin the repairs to the damaged 12” main."

"Based on citizen feedback and the urgency of the situation, we have made the decision to proceed with the necessary city-wide shutdown of the water system so that repairs to the damaged 12” main can be completed ASAP.

We will be working on this repair until it is completed. THE BOIL ORDER WLL REMAIN IN PLACE for at least 24 hours after the completion of repairs and restoration of service. After 24 hours, we will update via Newsflash on our website, social media, and notice to the media of whether the boil order must continue. Again, the boil order affects only those on City of Coweta water. If you are served by one of the local rural water districts, the order does not apply to you.

We know the level of inconvenience this shut off poses for our businesses and our residents, and we apologize for that. It is the only way to successfully repair the water main and restore service to everyone in the city.

Finally, our fire department is prepared for the shut off with thousands of gallons of water in tanker trucks. Our neighboring fire departments are aware of the situation and stand ready to immediately help should additional water be needed."

Power Outage Update:

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has restored power to the area 5 miles East of Broken Arrow. There are no updates on estimated times for water restoration in the Coweta area at this time.

Previous Story:

News On 6 is receiving reports of loss of water and power from multiple residents near the Coweta area.

Reports are indicating multiple people with water supply issues, spanning years. One resident said she was without water for 27 hours.

City of Coweta Statement

"Repairs to the damaged 12” water main are not progressing because no shut off valves are available to restrict flow in the line, meaning crews have been working on an active line with active flow (working underwater).

That also means the water system has an exposed point to the environment. We are immediately issuing a boil order for all users of City of Coweta tap water. Boil water for at least 2 minutes before using it. This order does not apply to residents on a rural water system.

At 12:30 AM on Sunday morning (tonight, after the Fall Festival) we will be shutting down the water city wide so repairs can be made. Crews will be on site at that repair until it is completed.

Residents in the areas that have had low pressure or no water since the work on the 12” main began yesterday morning can access free bottled water at a city-provided water station in the Atwood’s parking lot.

We will keep you updated as the situation develops after tonight’s planned shutdown."

Power outage near Broken Arrow

Additional reports point to loss of power for multiple blocks in an area 5 miles East of Broken arrow per PSO Outage map.

Image Provided By: PSO Outage Map

As of now, there is no indication of water restoration for the Coweta area.

This is a developing story.