Jenks talks big win over Union in the Backyard Bowl

By: Justin Woodard

For the first time ever in the series between Jenks and Union that dates back to the 1920's, a pair of new head coaches squared off on Friday night.

It was Trojans new head man Adam Gaylor that came away with the 48-30 victory over Union grad and head man Antonio Graham.

The final score though really doesn't tell the story.

Thanks to three first half interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, Jenks led it 34-0 at halftime.

After the game coach Gaylor was ecstatic about the start saying, "Taking the football away on defense, we only had one in the first two games. We came out fast, I loved the way we started, but hate the way we finished. We were too sloppy."

With the trophy in hand Gaylor talked about the importance of taking down rival Union saying, "So happy for our kids, this is a huge rivalry. We beat a really good football team."

Jenks running back KD Jones passed his dad Kejaun on the Trojans all-time rushing list finishing with over 165 yards and two touchdowns. After the game KD was all smiles saying, "Breaking that record it was surreal. I saw them put the stat on the video board and I had to take a moment and soak it in. I know it was cool for my dad too."

Trojans quarterback Landon Kizzar was sharp in the victory throwing for over 280 yards and four touchdown passes. Coach Gaylor took notice saying, "Landon just keeps getting better and better. I was really impressed with how he ran the offense."

Circle your calendar because in two weeks, there's a big time showdown in 6AI with Jenks set to host Bixby who has won seven state titles in a row.