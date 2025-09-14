Glenpool parents rally for safer highway after 9-year-old’s death

Parents in Glenpool are demanding immediate safety improvements along Highway 67 after a 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash. Families want lower speed limits, traffic lights, and a school zone designation as lawmakers and ODOT study long-term solutions.

By: Sam Carrico

Glenpool parents gathered Saturday afternoon to rally for new safety features near Highway 67 and Warrior Road. This comes less than a week after a nine-year-old boy was killed in a crash that also injured others.

The parents are asking for lower speed limits, more traffic signals, and for the stretch of highway near the football field to be turned into a school zone. They say waiting for the state's year-end safety study will take too long.

Memorial Sparks Call for Change

As a memorial honoring the boy that was killed grows, neighbors push for change.

"We just want to rally and bring attention to the community, to everyone, to ODOT, to make some change," said organizer Breesy Hopper.

People in Glenpool came together this afternoon, right after a football game that the boy who was killed would have played in.

"It is about honoring that life" she said. "But we don't want anybody else to lose their life. Anybody else to be injured."

Neighbor Shares Loss, Urges Safety

It's a story Guy Davis knows all too well.

"I lost my daughter in 2021 on 151st. Just a quarter mile up the street from here. She was crossing the highway and got hit," said Davis.

Years later, he's still asking for change.

"If there had been a stoplight there, that wouldn't have happened," he said.

During the rally, the crowd got a lot of support...and saw a few cars driving by way too fast.

Davis says losing a child is one of the hardest things a parent can deal with. He just wants this family to know they don't have to do it alone.

"The Bain family is going to take a long, a long time for healing. You don't just wake up one day and go 'okay, I'm fine.' It sticks with you. It never leaves," he said.

Lawmakers Working on Safety Fixes

Parents say Saturday's turnout is just the beginning. They plan to keep pressing ODOT and lawmakers until safety measures are in place.

News On 6 spoke to state lawmakers and the City of Glenpool about the changes they are working on. Some immediate changes those lawmakers are working on include adding a portable radar, more signs, and lowering speed limits.