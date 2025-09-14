Tulsa drops American opener to Navy, 42-23

Tulsa got off to a hot start against Navy in its American opener on Saturday night at Chapman Stadium, but the Midshipmen ran away from the Golden Hurricane in the second half winning 42-23.

Sunday, September 14th 2025, 8:48 am

By: Justin Woodard


Tulsa got off to a hot start against Navy in its American opener on Saturday night at Chapman Stadium, but the Midshipmen ran away from the Golden Hurricane in the second half, winning 42-23.

Thanks to forcing turnovers on Navy's first three possessions, Tulsa took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

After that, though, quarterback Blake Horvath and the Midshipmen settled in. Navy scored six touchdowns on its next seven possessions, including taking its first lead of the game right before halftime. Horvath hit Luke Hutchison to give the Midshipmen a 21-17 lead headed into the locker room.

The third quarter was all Navy as they scored two more touchdowns and built a 35-17 lead heading into the final frame. One more touchdown drive to open the fourth quarter left little doubt.

In all, Navy racked up over 365 rushing yards. The Midshipmen entered the game leading the nation in rushing yards per game.

Starting the game at quarterback in the place of Kirk Francis, Baylor Hayes completed 22 passes for over 185 yards. Hayes accounted for two total touchdowns and threw an interception.

The Golden Hurricane, who have suffered back-to-back losses, next travel to Stillwater on Friday night to take on Oklahoma State. Kickoff against the Cowboys on September 19 is set for 6:30 p.m.

