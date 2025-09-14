What lifestyle changes can help lower risk of high blood sugar?

Health experts say hydration, exercise, sleep, and diet changes can help people manage blood sugar and reduce risks linked to diabetes.

By: Graham Dowers

About one in 10 Americans has diabetes, and health experts say small lifestyle changes can make a big difference in managing the disease.

Diabetes makes it difficult for the body to use sugar effectively, and keeping blood sugar within a normal range can help prevent fatigue and long-term health complications. Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage the eyes, kidneys, heart, nerves and feet. A fasting blood sugar under 100 is considered normal.

How to control blood sugar levels

Among the most important steps one can take to control their levels is to stay hydrated. A study found people who drank at least 34 ounces of water daily were 21% less likely to develop high blood sugar compared to those who drank 16 ounces or less. Regular exercise is also recommended. A 30-minute walk can lower blood glucose by 20 to 25 percent.

Getting enough sleep is another step to take, with experts recommending seven hours per night.

Adjustments to your diet may be necessary. Eliminate sugary beverages and add more soluble fiber to slow carbohydrate absorption. Key minerals like chromium (found in whole grains, nuts and broccoli) and magnesium (found in avocados, bananas, dark chocolate and spinach) also improve how insulin works.

The final step that experts recommend for those looking to control their levels is to reduce stress. A 2024 study found that 59% of people with moderate stress had abnormal blood sugar, but those who followed a management plan achieved normal levels.