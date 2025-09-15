Oklahoma National Guard faces drone warfare in 'Exercise Thunderstruck' combat training

Oklahoma National Guard undertakes 'Exercise Thunderstruck'—a cutting-edge drone combat simulation. An in-depth look at this proactive measure in response to evolving warfare realities.

By: Eden Jones

-

A New Type of Combat Training

A new type of battlefield training arrived in Oklahoma this weekend. The Oklahoma National Guard is preparing for modern threats in the sky through its “Exercise Thunderstruck” - a training operation that puts troops right in the middle of a simulated drone battlefield. Troops learn to detect, avoid, and neutralize enemy drones. They employ a range of techniques, from camouflage and terrain tactics to advanced technology.

“I think we'll figure out lessons learned. What did we do right? What did we do wrong? Come together as a collective group and continue to build on that, so we train and put junior leaders and face them with problems that are going to be real-world,” said Lieutenant Colonel Brent Hill.

Evolving Technology

Leaders say exercises like Thunderstruck are becoming more common and more critical as drone technology continues to evolve. With the rise of drone warfare and new technology on the battlefield, the National Guard says now’s the time to train soldiers on how to survive in that environment. Lieutenant Colonel Hill says the exercise is designed to mimic real-world combat zones where drone attacks are becoming the new normal.

“If you can see what’s going on globally, drones or unmanned aerial systems are becoming a thing…they already are, and the future depends on us training now before we get there,” he said.

A Glimpse into the Future

Leaders say the exercise is part of a broader push by the U.S. military to keep troops one step ahead of potential threats. The Oklahoma National Guard says more drone-integrated drills are expected in the months ahead - not just in Oklahoma but across the country. The next one will focus on domestic operations and utilizing drone technology in natural disasters like floods or tornadoes. The Oklahoma National Guard says it is planning to build a UAS, or Unmanned Aerial Systems, range at Camp Gruber Training Center, which will be a whole complex with multiple operations. It hopes to break ground in the next 3-5 years.



