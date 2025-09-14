AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Oklahoma and Texas A&M rise, Texas drops in latest rankings

The Sooners are just outside the Top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after a 42-3 win over Temple on Saturday.

Sunday, September 14th 2025, 12:56 pm

By: Associated Press


Ohio State, Penn State and LSU are still the top three teams in Week 4 of the AP Top 25 poll. Miami moved up to No. 4 after crushing USF and Georgia to No. 5, despite needing overtime to beat Tennessee.

Texas A&M made a big jump into the top 10 after its dramatic win at Notre Dame, while the Irish became the first team since 1988 to stay in the Top 25 with an 0-2 record. The Sooners moved up two spots in the latest ranking after dismantling Temple and improving to 3-0.

Oregon slipped two spots to No. 6 despite a 20-point road win against Northwestern and was followed by Florida State, Texas, Illinois and the Aggies.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Miami
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Florida State
  8. Texas
  9. Illinois
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Iowa State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Alabama
  15. Tennessee
  16. Utah
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Indiana
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Michigan
  22. Auburn
  23. Missouri
  24. Notre Dame
  25. USC

Ranked opponents on Oklahoma's schedule:

  1. vs. No. 22 Auburn
  2. vs. No. 8 Texas (in Dallas)
  3. vs. No. 13 Ole Miss
  4. at No. 15 Tennessee
  5. at No. 14 Alabama
  6. vs. No. 23 Missouri
  7. vs. No. 3 LSU

