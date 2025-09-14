AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Oklahoma and Texas A&M rise, Texas drops in latest rankings

The Sooners are just outside the Top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after a 42-3 win over Temple on Saturday.

By: Associated Press

Ohio State, Penn State and LSU are still the top three teams in Week 4 of the AP Top 25 poll. Miami moved up to No. 4 after crushing USF and Georgia to No. 5, despite needing overtime to beat Tennessee.

Texas A&M made a big jump into the top 10 after its dramatic win at Notre Dame, while the Irish became the first team since 1988 to stay in the Top 25 with an 0-2 record. The Sooners moved up two spots in the latest ranking after dismantling Temple and improving to 3-0.

Oregon slipped two spots to No. 6 despite a 20-point road win against Northwestern and was followed by Florida State, Texas, Illinois and the Aggies.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

By The Associated Press

Ohio State Penn State LSU Miami Georgia Oregon Florida State Texas Illinois Texas A&M Oklahoma Iowa State Ole Miss Alabama Tennessee Utah Texas Tech Georgia Tech Indiana Vanderbilt Michigan Auburn Missouri Notre Dame USC

Ranked opponents on Oklahoma's schedule: