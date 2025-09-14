Man dies in apparent accidental shooting on Goose Island

Authorities say a man was fatally shot in what appears to be an accidental shooting while fishing on Goose Island near Oologah.

Sunday, September 14th 2025, 6:25 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OOLOGAH, Okla. -

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Goose Island that appears to have been accidental.

Investigators say the victim and a witness were fishing on the island when the shooting occurred. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim died at the scene.

The victim’s family has been notified, but officials have not released any names. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

