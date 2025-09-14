Man dies in apparent accidental shooting on Goose Island

Authorities say a man was fatally shot in what appears to be an accidental shooting while fishing on Goose Island near Oologah.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Goose Island that appears to have been accidental.

Investigators say the victim and a witness were fishing on the island when the shooting occurred. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim died at the scene.

The victim’s family has been notified, but officials have not released any names. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story.