New USS Oklahoma submarine set to join U.S. Naval Fleet: 'It's a tremendous honor'

New U.S.S. Oklahoma submarine, honoring the state and its World War II namesake, to set sail in 2027.

By: Scott Pfeil

After more than 80 years, the name Oklahoma is returning to the U.S. naval fleet. A new state-of-the-art submarine, the USS Oklahoma, is currently under construction and is expected to be christened in 2026 before its official commissioning the following year.

"When the USS Oklahoma goes to sea, we will be the most technologically advanced submarine in the world. A Block 5 Virginia-class submarine that will be out defending our shores, defending our nation, keeping the fight in our enemy's backyard, not in ours," says Capt. Aaron Stutzman.

Oklahoma is a hallowed name in United States history. The name was retired from the naval registry after the attack in Pearl Harbor in 1941. For Captain Aaron Stutzman, it's a tremendous honor to keep the legacy of the Oklahoma alive.

"Carrying that name means that the submarines that defended our nation in World War II, we now carry that legacy with us being the Oklahoma. And we also carry with us the legacy of the great state of Oklahoma, and all the people we represent," says Capt. Stutzman.

Captain Stutzman says it's also important for the future crew of the Oklahoma to understand that legacy as well.

"When we take our oath, we take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. We don't take an oath to a king, or even to the president. We take an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and we are there to defend that. And that is the history and the legacy we defend as submariners on Oklahoma," says Capt. Stutzman.

The USS Oklahoma commissioning committee is currently raising money to fund scholarships for the crew. An Oklahoma company, QuikTrip, stepped up with a $1 million matching donation.

"To have the commissioning committee raise those funds from Oklahoma to be able to give back to our sailors so they can continue their service, and their lives, with education, is very important."

Captain Stutzman is set to give over command of the USS Oklahoma in about a month and a half, but his legacy, and the legacy of the USS Oklahoma, will live on.

"So everything I've done to train my sailors is a legacy I get to leave behind. And when it goes to sea, it goes to sea with the culture we built today," says Stutzman.