Starting Navy center Toran Smith comes to Tulsa and beats his father's alma mater

Navy center Toran Smith, a Deer Creek native, faces off against his father's alma mater in a homecoming game in Tulsa.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

"Tulsa meant a lot to me growing up. Coming back here and getting a win against them means a lot," says Toran Smith.

Saturday was a homecoming of sorts for starting Navy center Toran Smith. The Deer Creek native is playing in Tulsa, where his father Brad starred for the Golden Hurricane from 1994 to 1997.

"A lot of mixed emotions, a lot of nostalgia coming back from 30 years ago, but also a lot of pride. Proud of him and the work he's put in to get to this position and be the starting center for Navy," says his father, Brad Smith.

Toran had around 50 friends and family at Chapman Stadium to watch him play against his father's alma mater.

"It meant a lot to me, almost brought a tear to my eye thinking about it. All my friends, all my family coming out to support me. It really meant a lot to me," says Toran.

"Alot of connections. Got a lot of high school coaches, a lot of high school friends here. It's an exciting time. It honestly feels like a dream," added Brad.

Brad Smith had wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State during his time at Tulsa under head coach Dave Rader. And after Saturday night's win over the Hurricane, his son Toran also has a pair of wins over teams from the Sooner State.

"You know I like Oklahoma so much. Also dreamt of playing for an Oklahoma team, whether it be the Sooners or Tulsa, even the Cowboys. Coming back and beating those teams it feels a little good," says Toran.

As Brad watches his son Toran grow and succeed at the Naval Academy, he's overcome with pride.

"I can't even put it into words. Just being able to get admitted to the Naval Academy and be a student there, is an honor in and of itself. To be able to play football on top of that is just incredible," says Brad.

"I've just tried to emulate him since day one. Knowing he's proud of me means a lot," added Toran.

