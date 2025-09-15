Oklahoma, OSU, Tulsa stars shine with big NFL Week 2 performances

Former OU, OSU, and Tulsa standouts shined during week two of the NFL season on Sunday. One name you will not see quite yet is quarterback Baker Mayfield. The OU Heisman winner and Buccaneers star will play on Monday Night Football against the Texans.

By: Justin Woodard

By The Numbers

252- Fellow OU Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray helped his Cardinals get off to a 2-0 start thanks to putting up 252 total yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers. Murray also threw a touchdown pass.

3- Former Tulsa standout Zaven Collins got the scoring started for Arizona with a three-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

5- Former OSU running back Chuba Hubbard tried to help Carolina come back in the fourth quarter with a five-yard touchdown reception. Hubbard finished with 77 total yards.

112- The Cowboys had a crazy 40-37 overtime win over the Giants. Former Sooners star wide receiver turned Dallas Pro-Bowler CeeDee Lamb did his part with nine catches for 112 yards.

23- Fellow OU wide receiver product Marvin Mims scored his first touchdown of the 2025 season with a 23-yard TD catch in the Broncos' loss to the Colts.

15- In the Ravens' win over the Browns, former OSU Cowboy wide receiver Tylan Wallace had a 15-yard catch to get the scoring for Baltimore.

8- One-time OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw his first career touchdown pass for eight yards to Dylan Sampson in the fourth quarter.

134- In the Steelers' loss to the Seahawks, former OSU running back Jaylen Warren led the way with 134 total yards for Pittsburgh. He had a highlight reel 65-yard catch and run.

142- Sticking with the running back theme, former OU Sooner Rhamondre Stevenson accounted for 142 total yards in the Patriots' victory over the Dolphins.

1- A number he will never forget. Former OU star safety Billy Bowman recorded his first interception in the Falcons' win over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.