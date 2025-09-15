Operation SAFE removes 64 homeless camps from Tulsa highways, first sweep ending

Troopers prepare to conclude the first phase of Operation SAFE, removing homeless camps from state-owned lands in Tulsa. Over 1 million pounds of debris have been cleared, yet only one person accepts shelter services.

By: Jayden Brannon

State troopers are preparing to wrap up the initial phase of Operation SAFE, the new effort to remove homeless encampments from state-owned property in Tulsa.

Officials say dozens of sites have already been cleared, and the first sweep is expected to finish by Tuesday.

What is Operation SAFE?

Governor Kevin Stitt launched Operation SAFE to address safety concerns and reduce encampments along highways. Crews and troopers are clearing tents, shelters and debris from state-owned land.

The cleanup so far

According to the governor’s office, more than 1 million pounds of trash and hazardous materials have been removed from 64 encampments across Tulsa.

Troopers say the majority of people move along when camps are cleared, and no arrests have been made.

What troopers are offering

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says its goal is not punishment but relocation. Lt. Mark Southall said troopers even brought vans to transport people to shelters, carry belongings and connect them with services.

“We actually brought vans with us in the early days of this operation to haul homeless to the shelter to the services that we’ve offered and also carry their belongings,” Southall said. “We’ve given them multiple opportunities to come back over a period of time to get whatever they need and we’ve been very patient.”

So far, OHP says only one person has accepted that help.

Long-term goals

Troopers plan to continue checking cleared sites to prevent camps from returning.

“The long-term goal is that these encampments don’t become occupied again and our troopers will continue to do periodic checks on these,” Southall said.

What’s next?

The initial sweep is expected to end by Tuesday, but OHP says it will keep monitoring encampments for as long as necessary.

Governor Stitt emphasized the state’s role is relocation, while local leaders, including Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, are working on long-term strategies to address homelessness.

