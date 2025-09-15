New mental health training in Tulsa focuses on Anosognosia and serious mental illnesses

New Tulsa program aims to connect people with serious mental illness to support, with a unique focus on anosognosia. LEAP Institute, Dept. of Human Relations, OU-Tulsa unite for solution.

By: Ethan Wright

A new training program in Tulsa is providing families and mental health professionals with a unique approach to connecting with individuals who have a serious mental illness but may not realize they are sick.

This collaborative effort, bringing together the LEAP Institute, the Department of Human Relations, and OU-Tulsa's Clinical Mental Health Program, aims to bridge the gap between those in need and the support they require.

Understanding the Challenge: Anosognosia

A key focus of this training is addressing a common but often overlooked symptom known as anosognosia.

Anosognosia (noun) | Ano·​sog·​no·​sia A condition in which a person with a disability is cognitively unaware of having it due to an underlying physical or mental condition.

Experts estimate that approximately 80,000 Oklahomans live with a serious mental illness and do not recognize their condition. This lack of self-awareness, a direct result of the illness, makes traditional outreach methods ineffective.

Without proper intervention, individuals with anosognosia are at a higher risk of experiencing homelessness, incarceration, or social isolation.

Dr. Xavier Amador, founder of the LEAP Institute, explains the unique challenge: "We can't reach out to them like we do to the person who understands they’re ill and say, 'Hey, we all agree you have an illness and we've got some treatments for you.'"

The LEAP Approach: Building Trust and Connections

The training is centered on the "LEAP" approach, an acronym for Listen, Empathize, Agree, and Partner. This method is designed to build trust and reduce paranoia, ultimately helping to engage people who typically avoid treatment.

Attendees are learning practical strategies to connect individuals with essential services, including therapy, medication, peer support, and supervised housing.

The goal is to meet people where they are, whether on the streets or under bridges, and help them see viable options for recovery. Dr. Amador believes that addressing serious mental illness among Tulsa's homeless population would be a major step toward achieving "functional zero homelessness," a goal of Mayor Monroe Nichols' city-funded "Safe Move Tulsa" initiative.

A Timely and Critical Effort

This training is particularly timely as local organizations work to support individuals impacted by Governor Stitt's Operation SAFE. Dr. Amador, while acknowledging the program's good intentions, emphasizes the importance of bringing mental health care directly to those experiencing homelessness.

Several local agencies are participating in the training, including GRAND Mental Health and the Tulsa Day Center, underscoring the community's commitment to a more empathetic and effective approach to mental health outreach. Organizers hope that participants will leave with the new tools needed to help those in need, even those who may initially resist treatment.

As Dr. Amador notes, without interventions like this, people with anosognosia may "end up living lives in their parents' house in the back bedrooms, never working, never going back to school, never forming relationships." The LEAP training could be a critical step toward changing that reality for many Oklahomans.