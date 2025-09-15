Tulsa firefighters contain apartment fire; no injuries reported

A late-night kitchen fire displaced one resident near 61st and Lewis.

Monday, September 15th 2025, 7:56 am

By: Samantha Rupe


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters responded to an apartment fire around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near 61st Street and Lewis Avenue.

Tulsa Fire said they arrived to find smoke coming from one of the units. Crews quickly put out the flames, which they believe started as a small kitchen fire.

No injuries were reported, but the resident of the apartment was displaced because of the damage.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.
