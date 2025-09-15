Zink Lake to be drained Monday for dam inspections

Tulsa River Parks Authority expects work to wrap up by Wednesday before refilling begins

By: Nick McCauley

-

Zink Lake will be fully drained Monday to allow for dam inspections, according to the Tulsa River Parks Authority.

Water levels were lowered over the weekend in preparation. Officials say inspections should be finished by Wednesday, at which point the lake will be refilled to its normal depth.

The authority noted that paddle activities typically require water levels above 2.3 feet and advised visitors to be aware of limited access until the lake is restored.

Zink Lake, along the Arkansas River, remains a popular destination for paddling, rowing and other recreation within Tulsa’s River Parks.