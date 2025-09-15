Crashes cause major slowdowns on Highway 75, I-44 in Tulsa area

Major traffic disruption in Tulsa following several crashes on Hwy 75 and I-44. Areas affected include Red Fork Split and Will Rogers Turnpike.

By: Brooke Cox

Multiple crashes on Monday morning caused significant traffic delays on Highway 75 and Interstate 44 in Tulsa.

Police said a wreck involving several vehicles on southbound Highway 75 near I-44 may have led to one car crossing the grassy median, triggering another crash in the northbound lanes.

Drivers are being asked to use Union Avenue or Riverside Drive as alternate routes.

Red Fork Split Crash

A separate crash was reported on Highway 75 near 41st Street as traffic exited downtown. This section has been completely shut down while crews work to clean the area.

Officials urged drivers to avoid both directions of Highway 75 approaching I-44.

Will Rogers Turnpike Crash

A third crash slowed westbound traffic on the Will Rogers Turnpike between Verdigris and Catoosa, causing backups in that area as well.

Authorities did not immediately report any injuries in the crashes.

IDL Crash

A fourth crash blocked all eastbound lanes of I-244 on the northeast corner of the IDL. The wreck occurred in a construction zone, causing traffic to come to a standstill.