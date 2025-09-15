Tulsa hosts ‘Welcoming Week’; free events planned across city

Tulsa hosts Welcoming Week 2025, anchoring on 'Stories We Share.' Celebrate community connection with events like 'Talking is Teaching' and 'Who is My Neighbor?'

By: Tiffany Lane

Tulsa has been chosen as the host city for Welcoming America’s annual “Welcoming Week,” a global celebration highlighting the importance of building communities where everyone belongs.

This is the fifth year Tulsa has participated in the nationwide movement. The theme in 2025 is “Stories We Share,” focusing on finding common ground through storytelling and cultural exchange.

The kickoff took place Friday, Sept. 12, at Gathering Place with live music and performances. Free events will continue throughout the week across the city.

Here are five highlights from the schedule:

1. Talking is Teaching

Monday, Sept. 15, at Early Learning Works. Families with children up to 8 years old can enjoy a free dinner, books, and a musical story time.

Dinner is 5:45–6:15 p.m., with activities from 6:15–7:15 p.m.

Reservations: earlylearningworks@tulsaeducare.org or (918) 779-6005.

Parents must attend with their children.

2. Understanding Higher Education

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Tulsa Community College’s Northeast Campus.

This event is designed to help immigrant and refugee students explore education opportunities available in Tulsa.

3. Success Strategies for Internationally Skilled Immigrants

Thursday, Sept. 18, 5:30–7 p.m. at 7 N. Cheyenne Ave.

A workshop on navigating American workplace culture, career advancement, and networking.

Registration: go.intulsa.com/welcome-week-2025.

4. Tulsa Professional Connector Program Launch

Friday, Sept. 19, Noon–1 p.m. at Tulsa City Hall. A networking initiative to help internationally skilled immigrants integrate into Tulsa’s workforce.

For details, contact Saber Ahmadi at mahmadi@cityoftulsa.org.

5. Who is My Neighbor?

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. at Church of Saint Mary. A community workshop to clarify facts, foster understanding, and explore ways to collaborate for the common good in Tulsa.

Welcoming Week events run through Sunday, with the city emphasizing inclusivity, community connection, and opportunities for all residents.