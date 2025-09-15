Tulsa Spirit Tours owner offers ghost hunting workshop

Teri French, founder of Tulsa Spirit Tours, is offering a Ghost Hunting 101 workshop in Tulsa to teach the basics of paranormal research and preserve the city’s haunted history.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Teri French, owner and founder of Tulsa Spirit Tours, has spent more than two decades educating residents and visitors about the city’s haunted history.

A Haunted Beginning

Tulsa Spirit Tours was launched in 2003 and incorporated in 2005. French began the tours 22 years ago, initially planning just a single Halloween event to raise money for equipment.

The tour quickly gained popularity and grew into a full-time effort to preserve Tulsa’s history and paranormal stories for future generations.

Ghost Hunting 101

French has been teaching the Ghost Hunting 101 workshop for more than 15 years across Tulsa, including classes at Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa.

The five-week workshop, held on Monday evenings at a VFW hall known for its hauntings, covers the basics of paranormal research, helping participants avoid common mistakes she encountered early in her career.

The workshops are offered once or twice a year, and a few openings remain for the session starting Monday.

Paranormal Experiences

French notes that history and paranormal activity are closely connected. While Tulsa is younger than East Coast cities with long histories of hauntings, the city still has several haunted buildings supported by historical events.

She recalls instances of false positives during investigations, including a team member who mistook her own whisper for a ghostly message.

Events and Tours

As the city’s original haunted history tour operator, French hosts multiple events beyond her workshops, including cemetery nights and Casper Cruises. Her flagship bus tour is set to begin next month.

For details on workshops and tours, visit Facebook.com/TulsaSpiritTours and TulsaSpiritTour.com.