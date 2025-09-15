OKC Thunder opens applications for Community Ticket Program

Oklahoma City Thunder reopens its Community Ticket Program, presented by OG&E, offering local organizations a chance to enjoy NBA games at Paycom Center in the 2025-26 season. Apply today for free tickets, inclusive of food vouchers.

By: Joe Carmody

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder is once again opening applications for its Community Ticket Program, giving schools, nonprofits and community groups a chance to enjoy NBA basketball at Paycom Center.

Presented by OG&E, the program provides multiple tickets for each of the Thunder’s 41 home games during the 2025-26 season, with each ticket including a food voucher. Thousands of tickets are expected to be distributed to local organizations.

“The Thunder organization is an essential part of our community,” said Kelli Hayward Walsh, OG&E’s community outreach and engagement manager. “OG&E gives the one-of-a-kind Thunder game experience to fans who might not have the opportunity to go to a game. Whether it's a school group or a nonprofit organization, we love seeing these spirited groups in the stands, cheering on our Thunder team with enthusiasm and pride!”

Applications for the Community Ticket Program are available at okcthunder.com/communitytickets