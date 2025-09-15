USPS ‘Operation Santa’ now accepting holiday wish letters

Families and classrooms can send letters starting Sept. 15 for a chance to be adopted by volunteers.

By: Hannah Sedgwick

-

The holiday season is inching closer the U.S. Postal Service is once again opening its Operation Santa program.

How Operation Santa works

Families in need can send letters to USPS sharing their Christmas wishes. Volunteers across the country can adopt those letters and help make holiday dreams come true.

Important details to know

USPS notes that not every letter is guaranteed to be adopted. The program runs on the generosity of volunteers, and participation varies each year.

Teachers and classrooms included

The program isn’t just for individual families. Teachers can also send in letters on behalf of their classrooms, giving students the chance to be part of the magic.

How to get involved

Letters are now being accepted starting Sept. 15. To learn how to write or adopt a letter, visit USPS Operation Santa.