Books to read before you see the movie, Magic City Books suggests

Magic City Books highlighted a list of novels that have recently been adapted into films or will be soon, along with details on the upcoming adult book fair in Tulsa.

By: Brooke Cox

-

As movies continue to draw inspiration from popular novels, some readers prefer to experience the story on the page before it hits the big screen.

Jenna Akuma of Magic City Books shared a selection of books either already adapted into films or soon to be, along with a new children’s title.

"The Long Walk" by Stephen King

Stephen King’s novel The Long Walk follows 100 boys forced to walk day and night at four miles per hour until only one remains.

The story features high stakes and harsh conditions typical of King’s work.

The movie adaptation was released Sept. 12.

"Die, My Love" by Ariana Harwicz

Die, My Love tells the intense story of a mother struggling to maintain her sanity while living in a remote rural area.

The movie adaptation is scheduled for release Nov. 14.

"People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry

Emily Henry’s novel explores the friendship of two best friends who vacation together annually until a falling out disrupts their relationship. The story alternates between flashbacks and present-day events as one friend reaches out to reconnect.

The film adaptation will be released Jan. 9.

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

Project Hail Mary is a science fiction story following a man who awakens as the sole survivor of a critical space mission with no memory of himself or his objectives. His recollection gradually returns as the story unfolds.

The movie adaptation, starring Ryan Gosling, is set to be released on March 20.

"The Outsiders" Official Screenplay Edition by S.E. Hinton

The Outsiders, written by Tulsa native S.E. Hinton, was adapted into a 1983 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and is now also a Broadway musical. The story focuses on class conflict and violence among greasers and socias in 1960s Oklahoma.

The musical will run Oct. 7–12 at the Tulsa PAC.

"Hansel and Gretel" adaptation by Stephen King and Maurice Sendak

This adaptation of Hansel and Gretel is aimed at children and offers a new take on the classic tale. The version by Stephen King and Maurice Sendak provides a modern twist on the story, combining elements of suspense and creativity.

Magic City Books will host its Adult Book Fair on Sept. 25. Attendance is free, but registration is required by hour.

More information is available at magiccitybooks.com.